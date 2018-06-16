Crews respond to sewage spill in downtown Albany

We have reached out to public relations representatives from the City of Albany and are waiting to hear back. (Source: WALB)

Public works crews responded Saturday afternoon to another sewage spill flowing into the Flint River in Albany.

WALB News 10's Marilyn Parker reported seeing water coming up from the ground and flowing into the river behind the Ray Charles Plaza downtown.

Albany Public Works was on scene trying to address what happened.

We have reached out to public relations representatives from the City of Albany and are waiting to hear back from them to get more information.

Albany City Commissioner BJ Fletcher said Saturday that the overflow is a mixture of stormwater and sewage.

This comes less than a month after the city announced a sewage spill flowing into the river just south of the Oglethorpe Boulevard bridge.

