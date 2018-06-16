1 killed, 1 hurt in Thomas Co. crash

One man was killed and a woman is hurt after a wreck on Highway 84 Saturday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash that happened on Highway 84 and Stewart Road in Thomas County Saturday afternoon.

According to GSP Trooper Shiver, Abal Gay, 85, was traveling south on Stewart Road when he stopped at a stop sign.

Trooper Shiver said Gay attempted to crossover and turn east on Highway 84, when he failed to yield at the median causing a female driver, 19, traveling west to hit the driver side of Gay's car.

Once Gay was hit, his car went up in flames, according to GSP.

The other driver was hurt and taken to Archbold Hospital in Thomasville.

The crash is still under investigation.

