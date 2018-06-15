Senior citizens show off their moves on the dance floor at annual prom in Albany

Organizers said they do this to support Southwest Georgia's seniors and show them they're loved. (Source: WALB)

Albany senior citizens enjoyed a night to remember on Friday.

Dozens attended the annual Senior Citizen's Prom Friday night.

Some never went to prom while others came out to relive the experience.

Community volunteers escorted them to the prom and they hit the dance floor for a little fun.



"To show our seniors that we still care about them, we have their heart, we love them and we want them to invite their kids to come to the good life city," said Organizer Tee Taylor.

Taylor explained this is an annual event, so if you missed out, you can join them on the dance floor next year.

