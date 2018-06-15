APD to host A Day with A Cop to improve community relations

APD hopes this will help the public view the police in a non-threatening way. (Source: WALB)

Officers will fill the veteran's park amphitheater, to spend the day with the public. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department is trying to change the way Albany does police and community relations by hosting their A Day with a Cop event Saturday.

Officers will fill the Veteran's Park Amphitheater to spend the day with the public.

The event will feature something for everyone, a bike giveaway for the kids, booths and vendors for the adults.

APD hopes this will help the public view the police in a non-threatening way and build relationships, especially with the kids.

"Positive images and positive things within their own community that they can look up to and be able to form mentorships and things like that with the youth," said Sgt. Kawaski Barnes with the Albany Police Department.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at Albany's Veteran's Park Amphitheater.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.