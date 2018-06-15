APD to host A Day with A Cop to improve community relations

Albany senior citizens enjoyed a night to remember on Friday.More >>
Albany senior citizens enjoyed a night to remember on Friday.More >>
The Albany Police Department is trying to change the way Albany does police and community relations by hosting their A Day with a Cop event Saturday.More >>
The Albany Police Department is trying to change the way Albany does police and community relations by hosting their A Day with a Cop event Saturday.More >>
Summertime is right around the corner, and with the warmer weather comes higher crime rates across South Georgia.More >>
Summertime is right around the corner, and with the warmer weather comes higher crime rates across South Georgia.More >>
Pay raises are on the way for the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Pay raises are on the way for the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Two teens were arrested on Friday for several recent thefts in Dougherty and Lee counties.More >>
Two teens were arrested on Friday for several recent thefts in Dougherty and Lee counties.More >>