Law enforcement officials aim to prevent drug abuse

Summertime is right around the corner, and with the warmer weather comes higher crime rates across South Georgia.

The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit made several major drug busts within the last few weeks.

Now, they're warning others about the dangers they're seeing on the streets.

"There's generally a spike in all the crime in the summertime," said Lt. Graham Stacey with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.

And drugs are no exception.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said drug overdose deaths are on the rise. He added there have already been a couple this month.

Now, he hopes this message will help save a life.

"During the summer, you're out and there's a lot of activity going, on so people will try it," said Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Drug agents said a variety of illegal narcotics are being seen for sale on South Georgia streets, like opioids, heroin, meth and more.

"Drugs they are buying off the streets could be laced with anything," explained Fowler.

With all of the recent drug busts, ADDU is hoping that it will cause someone to stop using.

"The one person who ends up going to jail today will be a deterrent for them, this is enough I don't need to go to jail," said Stacey.

Sometimes jail isn't enough and drug abuse leads to overdose.

"Last year we had 17 overdoses, so we are trying to decrease that this year," said Stacey.

And a way to prevent that is to speak up if you know someone is using.

"You need to stay away from it and then tell your friends to get help because sooner or later it's going to be a problem or a death, there will be a mother that lost their son or lost their daughter," said Fowler.

For that reason, law enforcement officials will keep working to end drugs in Dougherty County.

