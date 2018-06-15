Monroe's Harris running off to Benedict College

Naila Harris became the 3rd girl from Monroe state championship winning track team to accept a full ride scholarship.

The schools 800 meter record holder is taking her strides to Benedict College.

Harris will run the 800 meter run, 1500 meter run and cross country.

She's also studying to become an art therapist.

"Most people dream to go to college for free," said Harris. "So I can only just do my best to make my family proud, and make my coaches proud. It's just a great feeling."

Harris has two team state titles, one individual state title and a third place finish at this year's state meet in the 800 meter run.