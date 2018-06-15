More arrests made in Dougherty and Lee County entering autos spree

Two teens were arrested on Friday for several recent thefts in Dougherty and Lee counties.

Timothy Williams and Jacob Wooley are behind bars, facing multiple entering auto charges in Albany, Dougherty County, Leesburg and Lee County.

In fact, Leesburg Police have charged them with 12 counts alone.

Several of those happened at the Indian Oaks, Morgan Farm and Woodstone Apartment areas.

The two have also been connected to at least six break-ins in Northwest Albany's Wexford Drive and Doublegate Drive area.

Sir'Darious Johnson, 17, and Tyon Whitaker, 17, were arrested by Albany police earlier this week in connection to those break-ins.

All four are also expected to face additional charges in both counties.

Law enforcement said they believe these break-ins happened every night, starting as early as June 1, with the latest happening Thursday night.

If you think you may have been a victim, you are urged to call law enforcement.

Police warn that crooks are targeting your car, in your own driveway, looking for guns. They are urging South Georgians to lock their car doors and make sure you take your guns out of your cars and lock them inside your home.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.