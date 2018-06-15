Assault arrest leads to burglary charges for Albany man

A search of a motel room belonging to an Albany man arrested for aggravated assault has led to more charges being filed against him.

Police executed a search warrant on Thursday for a room at a motel in the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard after they arrested Brandon Breedlove for aggravated assault.

Inside his room, police said they found stolen property from several home burglaries in Northwest Albany.

Police investigators said they searched Breedlove's motel room and found several items that had been taken in recent burglaries on McClain Lane and Katy Court. Now, Albany police have charged Breedlove with those burglaries as well.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.