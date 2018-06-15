Chehaw offers free admission when you bring a doggy date to the park

This summer, you can pick up an adoptable dog from the Albany Humane Society and spend the day with him or her - playing at park. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw is offering free admission when you bring your doggy date to the park.

This summer, you can pick up an adoptable dog from the Albany Humane Society and spend the day with him or her, playing at the park.

This gets the dog out of the shelter and gives it the opportunity to socialize with other people.

Director of Community Engagement Morgan Burnette said the park is always looking for ways to get involved and they hope it will boost how many dogs get adopted.

"We can't give physical donations, but we can do things like this and offer the park. And it's just such a great program to get to get people out here with their pets and animals, hopefully, get these dogs adopted and it just seemed like a perfect fit," said Burnette.

To get free park admission, just say you are fostering the dog through the Albany Humane Society when you drive up to the ticket booth.

