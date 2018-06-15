Bakery rebuilt after fire celebrates 2 year anniversary

Hall opened a bakery after a fire took her home four years ago. (Source: WALB)

A house fire four years ago gave one woman the courage and the opportunity to open her own bakery, a bakery that will celebrate its two-year anniversary on Saturday.

Quinetta Hall used to bake desserts out of her home, but she had to stop after she lost everything in a house fire.

Hall said the fire that took her home actually gave her the opportunity to open Q's Cakes in Albany.

Now Hall is celebrating two years in her store on Dawson Road.

"It was a bad turned to a good and, as I said, I don't regret it because it helps us be who we are today. So, it's been a great thing, it really has," said Hall.

The bakery will celebrate with special deals on food and desserts on Saturday.

The bakery has also partnered with an organization to hold a cake decorating class next week for those with special needs. The organization Good Friends and Great Adventures is working with Q's Cakes to teach adults and kids with disabilities how to bake and decorate desserts.

Hall said that she likes to host events like this one, in hopes of bringing different groups in the community together.

"We're really excited about it. We're normally not open on Mondays, but they are special needs kids that want some attention and want to do some of the great things we offer here. So we're opening our business for them," said Hall.

The event is funded by Easter Seals, a group that serves children and adults with disabilities in communities nationwide.

The cake decorating event will be Monday from 10 a.m. until noon.

