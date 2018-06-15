10th Annual Wakefest kicks off with golf tournament

The 10th annual Wakefest began Friday with a golf tournament at Stonebridge Golf and Country Club (Source: WALB)

The 10th annual Wakefest event kicked off Friday with a golf tournament at Stonebridge Golf and Country Club.

This year, 30 teams participated in the event, which beats last year's tournament by several teams.

Every year, Wakefest benefits a kid with special or medical needs.

Organizers chose Evan Vickers who has high-risk neuroblastoma. His diagnosis requires frequent trips to Atlanta for treatment.

Wakefest President Adam Gilbert said that Saturday will be all about raising money for Evan.

"Tomorrow's goal is to just raise as much money as possible through raffles, t-shirt sales, rider fees, just as much as we can. And the main reason we want to do that is to just help out Evan and his family," said Gilbert.

Wakefest started as an event for wakeboarding but has now expanded to include other festivities.

The activities will continue on Saturday at Chewhaw Park.

Doors open for the inaugural rib cookoff at 5 a.m.

Judging will start at 1 or 2 p.m.

The wakeboarding contest will start at 9 a.m. and will continue through 4 p.m.

