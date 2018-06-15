Is the city responsible for car damage caused by potholes?

The city says to call the police if you hit a pothole and damage your car. (Source: WALB)

This driver says his wife got a flat tire after driving over a pothole. (Source: WALB)

Hitting potholes on city streets can be more than just a nuisance, they can actually damage your car, but does the city have to pay to repair it?

If you hit a pothole or other debris in the street, Albany Interim Director of Public Works Stacey Rowe said the first thing you should do is call the police.

Potholes are something that annoy drivers.

"It's really a nuisance. I mean they're really bad all over the place," said Dwayne Boone, a Georgia driver.

But what happens when a pothole damages your car?

"We've got one on our street where we constantly hit, and two weeks ago my wife's back tire got busted because of one," said Boone.

Boone isn't the only driver who said he hit a pothole and quickly regretted it.

"Two weeks ago one of my tires blew out on my bolt trailer because of a pothole on Palmyra Road," said Brandon Bracy, another Georgia driver.

But Public Works leaders with the city of Albany said the city isn't always at fault.

There are steps drivers must take to report the damage and prove the city is responsible to pay.

"If they hit a pothole and they think they have damage, they need to call the police and get a police report. And they need to get in touch with our Risk Management System, or our people," explained Rowe.

As for Boone and Bracy, they said they hope the city can fix more potholes and broken asphalt on the streets in Albany, but they really aren't too worried about it, even after the flat tires.

"I do see the city working and what they're trying to do, so hopefully they can get around to us soon," Boone said.

"I look forward to seeing a smoother ride down the highway," said Bracy.

Rowe also said to call Public Works as soon as you see a pothole or any other debris in the street.

