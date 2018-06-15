Summer program helps South GA kids

Because of funding, the summer program lasts 16 days and serves kids who are in kindergarten through 12 grade in the Terrell County School System (Source: WALB)

The summer months are fast approaching and that means one thing for Southwest Georgia kids: no school.

But that also means they aren't given the opportunity to eat two meals a day during the week at school.

One organization has partnered with the Terrell County School System to offer a month-long program for local students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

During the program, more than 100 students in the Terrell County School System are able to continue their education. And they can also get three meals every day during the summer.

Dorothy Tomlin is the director and founder of the Positive Direction Youth Center. She said kids can lose some of their reading and math skills during summer break, so it's important to have programs like this.

"It keeps children alert, it keeps them off the streets, it keeps them very happy because they're indoors and they have technology that they are able to work with and they get a chance to just socialize with their friends," said Tomlin.

The program has expanded since it began.

Tomlin said they started out with 25 kids and three adult volunteers 13 years ago.

Now, the program serves 160 kids and has 23 staff members.

Because of funding, the center is only open 16 days.

Tomlin said because they are able to have this center, the staff has an opportunity to work on areas where the students need more help.

"We're able to zero in on where the children are having weaknesses where we work with the school system and whatever weakness the children have, we

are able to work with them until they are able to master that skill," explained Tomlin. "There is a program, there is hope, there is support and the children have something fun to do all summer."

The program will wrap up on June 22 but is also available during the school year. They will start registering kids for that program starting August 7.

You can find other summer feeding programs in Southwest Georgia here.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.