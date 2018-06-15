GA Power employees donate playground to Patticake House

This playground has been at the Patticake House for over 15 years. (Source: WALB).

A new effort to build a playground for a child advocacy center is getting a much-needed hand.

Georgia Power employees have volunteered to help raise money and build a playground for the Tifton Patticake House.

The organization serves as a child advocacy center to help children who may have been abused or who have witnessed violence.

Patticake House Executive Director Nancy Bryan said that having a new playground would provide something fun for children to do in a trying time.

"We want a safe and happy place for kids to come and hang out while they are waiting for their forensic interview. Sometimes families come with children who are being interviewed and we need something for them to do, as an outlet and something positive," said Bryan.

Bryan said they are also seeking a grant to purchase the actual playground.

They also plan to make it handicap accessible.

The project could get started on as early as next week.

