Colquitt Co. Commission passes budget plan

Pay raises are on the way for the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.

This comes after the Colquitt County Commission passed a $22 million dollar budget on Thursday.

Almost $600,000 is going directly to the sheriff's office.

Lieutenant Colonel Paul Nagy said the pay raise is long overdue. And they are underpaid by $3 an hour compared to other counties in the area.

The raise, which will kick in on July 1, will benefit those on the bottom end of the pay scale first.

"There's a moral perspective to this, these are the guys that try to protect everyone and their property. And sometimes they do it at risk to their personal safety and we need to let them know that we are going to take care of them," said Nagy.

Nagy said that they have often struggled to keep their newly trained officers because they would go where the money is, causing a high turn-over rate. He hopes this pay raise will help them attract and keep the new officers.

