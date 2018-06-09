Kids training to become aspiring entrepreneurs through Albany camp

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an attempted robbery turned homicide Friday night in Thomasville. It happened on the 400 Block of Covington Avenue.More >>
Happening this weekend - kids in the Albany area are learning how to start their own businesses! Dream Doer Nation and Quik Copy are hosting a 3-night junior entrepreneurial camp in Albany this weekend. It's for kids ages 10 to 15.More >>
Each year, billions of dollars are lost to Medicare due to error, fraud, and abuse. If you have ever had questions about Medicare, now is your chance to get the answers.More >>
With two shootings in the same area in less than two weeks, safety is one of the biggest concerns in South Albany right now. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler wants to make sure this year isn't a repeat of last year when it comes to crimes and homicides.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department and a slew of other businesses have been working long and hard to help knock items off 13-year-old Maddie Pitts' bucket list.More >>
