Kids training to become aspiring entrepreneurs through Albany camp

Happening this weekend kids in the Albany area are learning how to start their own businesses.

Dream Doer Nation and Quik Copy are hosting a three night junior entrepreneurial camp in Albany this weekend.

It's for kids ages 10 to 15.

They're learning how to come up with a product or service to provide how to market it and how to deliver it to customers.

Organizer Lisa Knox Bussey said she wanted to take a step to better the South Georgia community.

"The kids are in the community. The kids are going to grow up in the community. And if we want them to be better or be leaders or to get out of this box and do more things, then we have to start teaching them right now," said Lisa Knox Bussey.

Several business owners from Southwest Georgia are speaking at the camp, to tell their experiences and pass along their knowledge to the kids.

