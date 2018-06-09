UPDATE: Bond denied for Thomasville homicide suspect

UPDATE: Bond has been denied for Lavontay Terrell Jones.

He has been charged with homicide by vehicle, felony murder, and theft by taking.

Jones is being detained at Thomas County Jail until further investigation, as more charges may still be pending.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating an attempted robbery that turned deadly in Thomasville Friday night.



It happened on the 400 Block of Covington Avenue.



Thomasville Police said they received the call around 11 p.m.



According to the GBI, Willie Bradshaw was picking up his mother, Yolanda Bradshaw, 45, from Southern Pines Senior Living Community.



GBI agents said that they believe Lavontay Terrell Jones, 28, attempted to steal Bradshaw's car.



The GBI said Willie Bradshaw got into a fight with Jones, and Yolanda Bradshaw came out of the business to try and stop it.



GBI agents believe Jones hit Yolanda Bradshaw with the car while trying to leave the scene.



Yolanda Bradshaw was taken to Archbold Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Willie Bradshaw was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.



The GBI said that Jones has been arrested and was being held in the Thomas County Jail.

Statement from Christy Cooke, Executive Director at Southern Pines Senior Living Community:

First and foremost, we would like to extend our sympathy to the family and friends impacted by this tragic event. While she was not an employee of Southern Pines, we understand how something like this not only impacts our associates and residents but also the local community. The optimum care and safety of our residents here at Southern Pines is, and always has been, our primary concern and goal. We take the well being of all of our residents very seriously and Southern Pines is committed to going above and beyond to assure the highest level of service and safety is provided. We are happy to hear that those involved in this incident are now in custody and are assisting the authorities in gathering all the necessary information regarding this matter.

