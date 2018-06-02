APD, AFD responded to truck fire at Ameris Bank in Albany

There were no injuries in response to a truck fire Saturday afternoon at Ameris Bank. (Source: WALB)

APD and AFD responded to a truck fire on the corner of N. Westover and Dawson Road Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Albany Fire Department and the Albany Police Department responded to a truck fire at Ameris Bank on the corner of North Westover and Dawson Road.

According to APD, the driver of the pickup truck was in line at the Ameris Bank drive-through when another driver noticed smoke coming from the hood.

The driver of the pick-up truck reversed, got out the truck, and saw the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update.

