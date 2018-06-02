UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings for surrounding counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook, Thomas, Brooks and, Colquitt counties until 3 p.m.

A Thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties:

ATKINSON

BAKER

BEN HILL

BERRIEN

CALHOUN

CLAY

CLINCH

COFFEE

COLQUITT

COOK

CRISP

DECATUR

DOUGHERTY

EARLY

ECHOLS

GRADY

IRWIN

LEE

LOWNDES

MILLER

MITCHELL

RANDOLPH SEMINOLE

TERRELL

THOMAS

TIFT

TURNER

WILCOX

WORTH

If you are outdoors, seek shelter immediately.

Please use caution when traveling and do not drive through flooded areas.

