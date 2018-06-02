UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings for surrounding coun - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings for surrounding counties

Severe thunderstorm watch for surrounding counties
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook, Thomas, Brooks and, Colquitt counties until 3 p.m. 

A Thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties: 

  • ATKINSON
  • BAKER
  • BEN HILL
  • BERRIEN 
  • CALHOUN
  • CLAY
  • CLINCH
  • COFFEE
  • COLQUITT
  • COOK
  • CRISP
  • DECATUR
  • DOUGHERTY
  • EARLY
  • ECHOLS
  • GRADY
  • IRWIN
  • LEE 
  • LOWNDES
  • MILLER
  • MITCHELL 
  • RANDOLPH SEMINOLE
  • TERRELL
  • THOMAS
  • TIFT 
  • TURNER
  • WILCOX
  • WORTH

If you are outdoors, seek shelter immediately. 

Please use caution when traveling and do not drive through flooded areas. 

