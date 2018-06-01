ATC hosts fundraiser at Pretoria Fields to send students abroad

People gather at Pretoria Fields for the benefit tonight. (Source: WALB)

Culinary Arts students from Albany Technical College were cooking at Pretoria Fields Friday night to benefit their education.

The college hosted a fundraiser event at the Pretoria Fields Brewery to raise money to send the students on study abroad trips.

The students set up five different tables filled with all different types of food.

The students made all the food themselves and sold it to the customers to help pay for them to study abroad.

"We're sending 10 students to Ireland this summer to study abroad to study culinary arts, and also engineering technically to experience something new and bring back some new ideas to Albany, Georgia," said ATC Vice President of Student Affairs Emmett Griswold.

Albany Tech hopes to use the proceeds from Friday's event to send its students abroad.

