Albany Tech offers solution to help solve truck driver shortage

There is a real need for truck drivers, both nationally and in South Georgia.

Albany Technical College is offering the training to fill that need.

The college has relaunched its Commercial Truck Driving Certificate Program, offering an eight-week program that promises a job upon completion.

After students finish the eight week course, they will have employment opportunities from various companies.

Albany Tech hopes the program and its incentives will help fill the truck driver void.

"We relaunched the program to make it bigger and better. We've added some new amenities. We've got some employee support, so we're looking to do great things with it," explained ATC Vice President of Student Affairs Emmett Griswold.

If you would like to get involved in the Commercial Truck Driving Certificate Program, you can contact admissions at Albany Tech.

