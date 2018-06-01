28 teams at ASU for Michael Moore basketball camp

28 basketball teams tipped off June at the Michael Moore team basketball camp at Albany State west campus Friday.

This is the 4th summer the former ASU basketball coach is hosting the tournament.

It is the largest turnout yet, with teams from both Georgia and Florida participating from the middle school level up to high school varsity.

Moore credits the growth to the success teams have had that have come in the past.

"It gives the coaches the chance to evaluate their talent," said Moore.

"So they like to come to this camp early to see what they have and what they don't have and what they need to work on during the summer months and what they need to go through the hallways and look for if they don't quite have it this summer. So that's a good indication of this camp."

Games resume Saturday morning at 10 and its free to the public.

