Jab's BBQ to honor fathers and literacy throughout all of June

Literacy is a tragic problem in Dougherty County.

One-third of the population in Dougherty County has difficulties using certain reading, writing and computational skills necessary for functioning in everyday life.

Literacy Connection Executive Director Sandy Bamford said the main reason for the growing trend is because it is generational.

"Parents don't have a good education and so then, when their children come along into the home, they don't have a good vocabulary and when they go to school they have a limited vocabulary," explained Bamford.

The topic hits close to home for Albany City Commissioner BJ Fletcher.

"My father couldn't read or write and I often see the traits, I sort of know it and I run across people that's like that," said Fletcher.

Which is why Fletcher wants to make a change and honor fathers.

"We're giving all men that walk through this door (Jab's BBQ) for the whole month of June, a discount," said Fletcher.

Fletcher also wants to help families who struggle with literacy get the help and education they need to live a better life.

"We're going to give a large portion of our proceeds to family literacy this month," said Fletcher.

Jab's BBQ will feature a hearty menu for the men and on June 30, a $500 drawing will go to one lucky dad.

"Father's are parents too," said Fletcher.

Fletcher explained that sometimes Father's Day isn't celebrated as much and she said that this year we need to remember it takes both a mother and a father to have a family.

"It's important to me that we showcase them and they are every part of the family as the mothers are," said Fletcher.

Fletcher said she will make this a yearly tradition for the month of June at her restaurant and hopes one day, June can become family literacy awareness month.

