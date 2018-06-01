229 Festival happening in Albany Saturday

At the Albany Fairgrounds the first 229 festival will take place. (Source: WALB)

On Saturday, at the Albany Fairgrounds, the first 229 Festival will take place beginning at 2 p.m.

Festival organizers said they wanted to host the event as something positive to do in the community for all ages.

With all of the crime that's taken place this year, organizers said they want to prove people wrong and show them that Albany is a safe friendly city.

There will be food, vendors, music and a bouncy house for the kids.

All kids under 10 get in for free.

