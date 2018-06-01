Dougherty Co. coroner sees increase in suicides

Albany Fire Department and the Albany Police Department responded to a truck fire at Ameris Bank on the corner of North Westover and Dawson Road.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for surrounding counties until 8 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help deputies locate three unregistered sex offenders.More >>
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of "Albany Under 40."More >>
Culinary Arts students from Albany Technical College were cooking at Pretoria Fields Friday night to benefit their education.More >>
