Dougherty Co. coroner sees increase in suicides

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says he's seen an increase in suicides.

Already this year, five people take their own lives in the county.

Fowler said that depression affects everyone differently, but there is always a better way to handle whatever curveball life has thrown. He said the first step to getting help is starting the conversation.

"It affects everyone, it does not just affect you. It affects your loved ones, people you work with, the entire community. So suicide is not the answer. Talk to someone, talk to your pastor, talk to some kind of counselor, someone, please," said Fowler.

Fowler said there is an abundance of resources and community forums to help you or a loved one deal with suicidal thoughts. He has more information on those at his office, which is located at 225 Pine Avenue in Albany.

