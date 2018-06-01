Americus police search for man after early morning armed robbery

Americus police are searching for a man after an armed robbery and aggravated assault early Friday morning, and they're hoping you can help them find him.

Investigators said a man was shot in the leg during a robbery around 12:30 a.m. on Reddick Drive.

On Friday afternoon, police released a photo of Desie Arnez Williams Jr., 20, of Americus.

Warrants have been issued for Williams on charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with Friday's robbery.

According to police, Williams is also wanted on outstanding warrants for criminal trespass and simple battery for an incident that happened on April 25 as well as on warrants for aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, discharge of a firearm on/near public highway and criminal trespass in connection to an incident on April 26.

Police said the victim was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center by a personal vehicle and his condition is believed to be non life-threatening.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or where Williams may be is urged to call the Americus Police tip line at (229) 924-4102.

