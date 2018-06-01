ASU to host graduate school information session

The graduate session will allow citizens to apply online for graduate school. (Source: WALB)

If you're looking to further your education or make a career transition, Albany State University will be holding a graduate school information session on Saturday.

Potential students will be able to meet with ASU's graduate degree leaders about their programs.

Some of those programs include Business Administration, Education, Nursing and nine others.

Leaders said this will be an opportunity for anyone to apply and get financial aid help as well.

"The purpose of the open house session is to really get the word out about the programs and to let students know the process so that they can apply. We try to attract as many students as possible from the surrounding regions to these types of opportunities," said ASU's Graduate Dean Louise Wrensford.

The information session will be held at ASU's East Campus in Lovett Hall.

The session will begin at 10 a.m.

