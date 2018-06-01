Grady EMS opens Albany Operations Center for South GA

The new facility will bring 70 jobs to Albany. (Source: WALB)

Grady EMS held a grand opening for its South Georgia headquarters in Albany on Friday, which could bring 70 jobs to the area.

The Albany Operations Center houses administrative services, logistics and maintenance operations for the Grady EMS South Georgia fleet.

This new location will serve as a hub in South Georgia with more ambulances and wheelchair vans for the region.

The Albany Operation Center will assist Worth, Ben Hill, Mitchell, Baker and Randolph counties, as well as and six other areas.

"If a disaster strikes in one of the counties and we're running low on supplies due to a major incident, high volume incident, we have the supplies right here locally that we can run to them that a lot of places don't have. So it's instant support," explained South GA EMS Director of Operations Randy Williams.

The facility is around 40,000 square feet and includes a fleet maintenance shop and a logistics warehouse for the region.

