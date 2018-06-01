APD works to reduce burglaries throughout Albany

The Rivercrest Apartments has eight video cameras covering 60 percent of the property and now they are working with APD to stop crimes from happening. (Source: WALB)

Albany police said they've been investigating a number of burglaries all over the city within the last couple of days.

These cases are happening all over town and some in well-protected areas.

"I wish they would stop. I mean it's a sad situation people coming home to their homes being ransacked," said Rivercrest Apartments Community Manager Jennifer Kimbrel.

Just this week, an intruder went through a ceiling to break into an apartment at Rivercrest Apartments in Albany.

"Yes we know that the burglary happened. We don't like to see that type of activity out here. It makes us concerned for our tenants," said Kimbrel.

The apartment complex has a security gate and eight surveillance cameras covering 60 percent of its property and it still couldn't prevent this week's burglary.

"They're going to happen anywhere you go. It's not something you can really prevent, but all we can do is do the best we can," said Kimbrel.

This week, the city had five burglaries throughout the area in residential areas, businesses, apartments and vehicles.

"The burglaries you're mentioning didn't occur in the same area. They're spread out you can say. So they're not connected and that's pretty much a normal occurrence, not necessarily a spike," said Detective Rodney Brown with the Albany Police Department.

So far in 2018, APD said it's averaging 13 burglaries a week and now they're trying to do everything possible to bring that number down.

"We can't prevent everything from occurring all over the city. That's why we're trying to give you tools and tips to help protect yourself," explained Brown.

Police are encouraging people to have alarms, cameras and to protect yourself from being the next victim.

The APD Crime Prevention Unit said it is available to come out to your home or business to give an assessment and tips to better protect your property at any time.

