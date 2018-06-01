Albany's H2O Summer Splash offers fun in the sun and free swim lessons

Many Albany groups are teaming up to make sure kids in Dougherty County have access to swimming lessons.

H2O Summer Splash will be held on Saturday and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said he is expecting more kids than they've ever had before.

The hope is to prevent child drownings by offering free swimming lessons.

"Our phone is ringing off the hook. We just have so many parents calling about their kids. They think they missed the date because of last week's weather. So we told them, 'No, you have another opportunity now. Come this weekend,'" said Fowler.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m in the 100 Block of Pine Avenue in Albany.

There will be water slides, cool treats, vendors and face painting.

You will be able to register your child for free swimming lessons at the event.

Fowler said his goal is to not have any children drown this summer.

