Verizon to install new cell tower in South GA

Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta said he's hoping there are additional benefits. (Source: WALB)

The Sylvester City Council approved re-zoning to allow Verizon to build a new cell tower downtown. (Source: WALB)

A new effort by a nationwide phone company aims to help boost phone service and 911 communications in one South Georgia city. (Source: WALB)

A new effort by a nationwide phone company aims to help boost phone service and 911 communications in one South Georgia city.

The Sylvester City Council approved re-zoning to allow Verizon to build a new cell tower downtown.

The council initially had some concerns with aesthetics, but Verizon agreed to landscape around the tower.

It will be installed at MLK Jr. Drive and Isabella Street.

A Verizon representative told the council the company hopes it will boost cell service for downtown businesses.

Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta said he's hoping there are additional benefits.

"A lot of people in the community have Verizon, so if it helps communications, even people going through the community, I think it will benefit not only the businesses downtown but people just passing through," said Yearta.

Verizon said cell reception inside buildings will be better along with enhanced 911 communications for citizens.

Other communication companies will be able to take advantage of this tower as well, instead of building their own.

Mayor Yearta said he doesn't know the exact date the tower will be installed, but Verizon is expected to start soon.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.