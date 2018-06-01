Donnell Harvey to join Lee County basketball staff

Former NBA player and Shellman native Donnell Harvey is trying his hand at coaching this upcoming season.

Harvey is joining the Lee County High School basketball staff as an assistant to Kirven Davis.

This is the first coaching job for The 37-year-old former Randolph-Clay star.

Harvey was the national high school player of the year in 1999.

He was a first round pick by the New York Knicks in 2000, and played 4 years in the NBA and 14 years professionally.

