Turner Co. School Nutrition Dept. to offer Seamless Summer Feedi - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Turner Co. School Nutrition Dept. to offer Seamless Summer Feeding Program

Starting Monday, the Turner County School Nutrition Department will be offering meals to kids 18-years-old or younger. (Source: WALB) Starting Monday, the Turner County School Nutrition Department will be offering meals to kids 18-years-old or younger. (Source: WALB)
TURNER CO., GA (WALB) -

Turner County Schools will be joining the list of South Georgia summer feeding programs next week.

Starting Monday, It will have 12 locations open for breakfast and lunch. Some of those include popular or centralized parks, apartments and churches in the area.

MORE ON SWGA SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAMS:
+SWGA summer feeding programs
+Second Harvest of South Georgia preparing summer feeding program
+Early Co. summer feeding program postponed due to weather
+Dougherty Co. School System to offer free meals to kids over the summer

The meals are for children and teens 18-years-old or younger. And the meals are free.

You can also search for other food service programs throughout Georgia on the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning website

Below is a list of locations participating in the Turner County Seamless Summer Feeding Program and the times they'll be open:

  • Ashburn Youth Center (Tom Whitsett Park) 
    424 S. Jefferson Street 
    Ashburn, Ga 
    From: 11:30 - 12:30 
     
  • Eureka Heights 
    1060 Washington Avenue 
    Ashburn, Ga. 
    From: 11:30 - 12:30 
     
  • Israel's Temple 
    631 W Washington Avenue 
    Ashburn, Ga. 
    From: 11:30 - 12:30 
     
  • Lundy Salon 
    121 E. Williams Avenue 
    Ashburn, Ga. 
    From: 11:30 - 12:30 
     
  • New Mount Zion Baptist Church 
    123 S. Jefferson Street 
    Ashburn, Ga. 
    From: 11:30 - 12:30 
     
  • Rebecca Park 
    91 Railroad Street 
    Rebecca, Ga. 
    From: 11:30 - 12:30 
     
  • Rivers of Essa Street 
    37 Essa Street
    Ashburn, Ga 
    From: 11:30 - 12:30 
     
  • Sycamore Park 
    100 S. Labelle Avenue
    Sycamore, Ga. 
    From: 11:30-12:30 
     
  • Turner County Middle School 
    330 Gilmore Street
    Ashburn, Ga. 
    Breakfast from: 7:30 - 8:30
    Lunch from : 11:30 - 12:30 
     
  • Turner County High School 
    316 Lamar Street
    Ashburn, Ga. 
    Breakfast from: 7:30 - 8:30
    Lunch from: 11:30 - 12:30 
     
  • Village Green Apartments 
    767 Teresa Avenue
    Ashburn, Ga. 
    Breakfast from: 8:00 - 8:30
    Lunch from: 11:30 - 12:00 
     
  • Wesleyan Methodist Tabernacle 
    323 S. Gordon Street
    Ashburn, Ga. 
    From: 11:30 - 12:30

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly