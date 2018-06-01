Turner Co. School Nutrition Dept. to offer Seamless Summer Feeding Program

Starting Monday, the Turner County School Nutrition Department will be offering meals to kids 18-years-old or younger. (Source: WALB)

Turner County Schools will be joining the list of South Georgia summer feeding programs next week.

Starting Monday, It will have 12 locations open for breakfast and lunch. Some of those include popular or centralized parks, apartments and churches in the area.

The meals are for children and teens 18-years-old or younger. And the meals are free.

You can also search for other food service programs throughout Georgia on the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning website.

Below is a list of locations participating in the Turner County Seamless Summer Feeding Program and the times they'll be open:

Ashburn Youth Center (Tom Whitsett Park)

424 S. Jefferson Street

Ashburn, Ga

From: 11:30 - 12:30



1060 Washington Avenue

Ashburn, Ga.

From: 11:30 - 12:30



631 W Washington Avenue

Ashburn, Ga.

From: 11:30 - 12:30



121 E. Williams Avenue

Ashburn, Ga.

From: 11:30 - 12:30



123 S. Jefferson Street

Ashburn, Ga.

From: 11:30 - 12:30



91 Railroad Street

Rebecca, Ga.

From: 11:30 - 12:30



37 Essa Street

Ashburn, Ga

From: 11:30 - 12:30



100 S. Labelle Avenue

Sycamore, Ga.

From: 11:30-12:30



330 Gilmore Street

Ashburn, Ga.

Breakfast from: 7:30 - 8:30

Lunch from : 11:30 - 12:30



316 Lamar Street

Ashburn, Ga.

Breakfast from: 7:30 - 8:30

Lunch from: 11:30 - 12:30



767 Teresa Avenue

Ashburn, Ga.

Breakfast from: 8:00 - 8:30

Lunch from: 11:30 - 12:00



323 S. Gordon Street

Ashburn, Ga.

From: 11:30 - 12:30

