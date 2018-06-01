GSW hires alum, Fitzgerald native McDonald to lead baseball

Exactly a month out of one of the programs worst seasons in history (10-35), Georgia Southwestern State baseball has announced its new head baseball coach.

The search committee vowed to move fast, and they made good on that promise.

Canes baseball alum Josh McDonald will take over in Americus.

He spent the past seven seasons as a Georgia Southern assistant, and had 2 previous stops were at LSU Eunice and Georgia college.

This will be the first head coaching job for the Fitzgerald native.

At his introductory press conference he was intent on creating an environment of success that has eluded GSW since they moved from the NAIA to the Peach Belt Conference in 2007.

But McDonald looks at the tougher level of competition as an opportunity.

"For us out expectations are going to be compete for a championship in that conference and I think if you do that then you're automatically nationally recognized, and once you're nationally recognized you're competing for the ultimate prize of a national championship. And that's going to be our goal from day one."

GSW has only qualified for the Peach belt tournament twice, and has never had a winning record in the conference.

It's a tall order for McDonald, but his swift hire gives him plenty of time.

