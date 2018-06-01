Valdosta Toys for Tots left with nothing after break-in

The door to the warehouse seemed to be busted out. (Source: WALB)

A burglary out of Valdosta could leave hundreds of children without toys this Christmas.

On Thursday, intruders broke in through a glass door at the Toys for Tots Warehouse and stole upwards of $5,000 worth of toys. After the damage was done there was only one box of toys left.

Toys for Tots Coordinator Lisa Fisk Hayden said the owner of the building, located off of Bemiss Road, was contacted by nearby employees of Piggly Wiggly that the door to the warehouse seemed to be busted out.

There were roughly 30 boxes full of toys inside that were stored from last year's drive and were going to be used for this coming holiday season.

"It's hurt me very badly, there's no words to describe how heartbroken I am," said Hayden.

This specific warehouse caters to children and families in Lowndes, Berrien and Echols counties.

Simply Southern Gifts located on Ashley Street placed a Toy's for Tots box inside its store for donations.

The Valdosta Toys for Tots is asking the community for help, whether it be monetary or toy donations, so they can have something to give children this Christmas.

After the warehouse was burglarized, Hayden decided to look for a new location.

Anyone with any information about this crime or the people responsible is asked to call the Valdosta Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

