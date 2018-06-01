Thomas Co. sheriff's deputies look for unregistered sex offenders

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is looking for James Carr, Robert Duhart and Karl Dellouse. (Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help deputies locate three unregistered sex offenders.

Karl Dellouse, James Carr, and Robert Duhart have all failed to comply with the law and are currently believed to be in the Thomas County area.

Captain Steven Jones said the three offenders have failed to register as sex offenders for the last couple of weeks.

"Always somebody has not registered for some reason. We are tracking, our sex offender unit which consists of two people currently tracking right at 150, 160 sex offenders in Thomas County," said Jones.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at (229) 225-3300 during the day or at (229) 225-4151.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.