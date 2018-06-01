Albany Area Chamber launches 'Albany Under 40' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Area Chamber launches 'Albany Under 40'

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of "Albany Under 40." 

The awards program celebrates leadership from young professionals in different Albany-area industries.

"The Albany Area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation, and through their commitment to building a stronger region," said Barbara Rivera Holmes, President, and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber. "Albany Under 40 celebrates these professionals and promotes the breadth and scope of the talent that helps make the Albany Area a regional leader." 

Individuals may be recognized in these categories: 

  • Architecture 
  • Engineering and Construction 
  • Arts and Entertainment 
  • Civics, Government, and Public Affairs 
  • Culinary Arts 
  • Events, Tourism, and Hospitality 
  • Defense and Military Affairs 
  • Energy, Mobility, and Transportation 
  • Financial and Insurance Services
  • Innovation and Start-Up
  • Journalism, Marketing, and Public Relations 
  • Legal 
  • Manufacturing, Logistics & Distribution and Fulfillment Centers 
  • Medicine and Health Care 
  • Nonprofit Services 
  • Real Estate 
  • Sports, Wellness, and Fitness 
  • Technology 
  • Youth and Education 

Finalists are considered among those who are nominated. 

Nominations may be submitted here

Nominations must be received by June 14, 2018.

Winners will be announced at the Albany Under 40 Awards Reception on August 16. 

Candidates must be under the age of 40 at the time of the award ceremony. 

