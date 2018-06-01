Albany Area Chamber launches 'Albany Under 40'

The Albany Area of Commerce announced the launch of "Albany Under 40" to honor and celebrate young leaders in the area. (Source: Albany Area of Commerce Website)

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of "Albany Under 40."

The awards program celebrates leadership from young professionals in different Albany-area industries.

"The Albany Area is home to young leaders who are making their mark through excellence in their professions, through their innovation, and through their commitment to building a stronger region," said Barbara Rivera Holmes, President, and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber. "Albany Under 40 celebrates these professionals and promotes the breadth and scope of the talent that helps make the Albany Area a regional leader."

Individuals may be recognized in these categories:

Architecture

Engineering and Construction

Arts and Entertainment

Civics, Government, and Public Affairs

Culinary Arts

Events, Tourism, and Hospitality

Defense and Military Affairs

Energy, Mobility, and Transportation

Financial and Insurance Services

Innovation and Start-Up

Journalism, Marketing, and Public Relations

Legal

Manufacturing, Logistics & Distribution and Fulfillment Centers

Medicine and Health Care

Nonprofit Services

Real Estate

Sports, Wellness, and Fitness

Technology

Youth and Education

Finalists are considered among those who are nominated.

Nominations may be submitted here.

Nominations must be received by June 14, 2018.

Winners will be announced at the Albany Under 40 Awards Reception on August 16.

Candidates must be under the age of 40 at the time of the award ceremony.

