Editorial: Keep a lid on summer crime

We are just a few weeks out from the start of summer... and that means an uptick in temperatures and reports of crime.

It's not a secret that crime rates spike during the summer.

According to Albany police, the four crimes they expect to see an increase in, are all crimes of opportunity... entering autos, burglaries, business robberies and aggravated assaults.

Part of the problem is blamed on some teens, who are out of school with too much time on their hands.

We hope that the city's curfew will be enforced. We hope parents who don’t control their kids are held accountable.

But we also hope that you will step up to help.

"As we find a crime has happened and somebody else has been a victim, and you see something it can help you from becoming a victim also," said APD Chief Michael Persley.

It will take a community effort to curb crime this summer.

Parents need to find activities for your teens to get involved in, and be aware of where they are.

And we encourage everyone to download the new: “see something, say something” app, which will allow you to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

Let's work together to keep Albany and South Georgia a safe place to live, work and play.

