Pelham City Schools superintendent prepares for changes next school year

While many Southwest Georgia schools are preparing to close for summer, leaders with Pelham City Schools said they're making plans now for the new school year.

"We're going to go in and tweak our professional learning for our teachers to make sure that we can do an even better job next year," said Pelham City Schools Superintendent Floyd Fort.

Although students are still in school in Pelham, Fort said they're making plans now to enhance their education system for next year.

"Each year in the school business we try to build upon the success of the previous year," said Fort.

All three Pelham City Schools exceeded their test score goals and now a new charter school system will help students achieve higher goals academically.

"We're going to increase the number of academic courses at our high school provided by colleges. We're going to increase the number of high school courses in our middle school," explained Fort.

Foreign Language will also be taught in elementary schools.

And there's something for the community too.

"We're looking at giving our community a chance to come in and really get involved with how our schools are operating," said Fort.

Fort said this will give everyone in the city a sense of pride.

"We want to continue to give them a reason to come to Pelham by providing the best instruction, the best curriculum and the best extra curricular activities, and the best athletic programs that we can possibly support here in our school system," said Fort.

