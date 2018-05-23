These high school students used their senior prank to do a good deed

Pelham High School's principal will double the funds from the fundraiser and donate it to St. Jude's Hospital. (Source: WALB)

For every red nose purchased, donations will go to charities like the Boys & Girls Club, Feeding America and more. (Source: WALB)

The entire senior class at Pelham High School will participate in National Red Nose Day as their senior class prank. (Source: WALB)

As seniors across Southwest Georgia prepared to take the next steps in their futures, one senior class wanted to make the legacy they left behind count.

On Thursday, National Red Nose Day, Pelham High School seniors will have their graduation practice in caps and gowns AND red noses.

The National Red Nose Day is a national campaign hosted by Walgreens stores to end child poverty.

The entire senior class bought red noses for $1 as part of their senior prank.

"Just wanted to show leadership to other people and show them you don't have to follow other people's footsteps doing a senior prank. You can do something that actually benefits other people and helps your community. And so that's what we wanted to do and wanted to show other people that you don't have to be like that," said Pelham High School senior Kaitlyn Penny.

The seniors will make a video during Thursday's graduation practice to document the moment.

Students said that as a reward for their efforts, the principal plans to double the money they raised and donate it to St. Jude's Hospital.

