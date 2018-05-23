Renovations, new signs boost school pride at UGA Tifton - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Renovations, new signs boost school pride at UGA Tifton

TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The University of Georgia Tifton campus has a new look, thanks to a several-million-dollar project.

Crews have finished renovating two different decades-old buildings that went unused for several years.

The two buildings are on the front of the campus facing Moore Highway.

The Agricultural Research Building was completed in 1938.

Georgia's General Assembly approved a $5 million project to renovate it.

Assistant Dean Dr. Joe West said that the building and the Tift Building next to it had been an eye-sore after sitting empty for 10 or 12 years.

Now, Dr. West said the renovations have boosted school pride.

"Our students and our staff say, 'I feel like I'm on a college campus,' and so our students want to be part of a successful university," said West.

The new look includes massive signs and landscaping complete with grass produced by scientists at UGA Tifton.

West said he hopes having a more established campus setting will help boost enrollment as well.

UGA Tifton is in the middle of a five-phase landscaping master plan that will continue over the next several years.

