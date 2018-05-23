Renovations, new signs boost school pride at UGA Tifton

The new look includes massive signs and landscaping complete with grass produced by scientists at UGA Tifton. (Source: WALB)

The University of Georgia Tifton campus has a new look, thanks to a several-million-dollar project.

Crews have finished renovating two different decades-old buildings that went unused for several years.

The two buildings are on the front of the campus facing Moore Highway.

The Agricultural Research Building was completed in 1938.

.@UGATifton has new signs, new landscaping & newly renovated buildings. It's like Christmas-time on this campus! And according to Asst. Dean @JoeWestUGA, students and staff are prideful to have a more established campus setting. #UGATifton #GoDawgs #agriculture pic.twitter.com/1Pb83zZhX4 — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) May 23, 2018

Georgia's General Assembly approved a $5 million project to renovate it.

Assistant Dean Dr. Joe West said that the building and the Tift Building next to it had been an eye-sore after sitting empty for 10 or 12 years.

Now, Dr. West said the renovations have boosted school pride.

"Our students and our staff say, 'I feel like I'm on a college campus,' and so our students want to be part of a successful university," said West.

The new look includes massive signs and landscaping complete with grass produced by scientists at UGA Tifton.

West said he hopes having a more established campus setting will help boost enrollment as well.

UGA Tifton is in the middle of a five-phase landscaping master plan that will continue over the next several years.

