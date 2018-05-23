Lowndes Co., Valdosta partner to make flood mapping tool available

The Withlachoochee River could affect many commercial and residential areas in Lowndes Co. if flooding occurs. (Source:WALB)

Lowndes County wants to make sure its residents have access to a new flood mapping resource.

The city of Valdosta partnered with Lowndes County and the US Geological Survey to create a flood inundation map of the Withlacoochee River.

That river affects a substantial amount of commercial and residential areas and with this new map, community members can see what areas and roadways are most at risk during a flood.

Many still remember the major flood that hit Lowndes County in 2009.

It closed nearly 100 roads, 10 bridges and significantly damaged the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant, which serves about 70 percent of the homes and businesses in the area.

County leaders hope this new survey can reduce the damages like they saw back then.

"Residents in city and county can see approximately what areas will be inundated by this, including what roads will be over-topped," explained USGS Hydrologist Jonathan Musser.

The project has been in the works since the end of 2016, costing around $135,000.

You can view the new Flood-Inundation Mapper here.

