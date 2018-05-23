Valdosta celebrates Public Works Appreciation Weeks

Valdosta citizens are taking time out this week to say 'thank you' to the hardworking employees of the Public Works Department.

The city has been holding activities all week long to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication from the city's Public Works Department.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, the streets were empty, as all Public Works employees attended the luncheon to be recognized and awarded-- leaving them with a feeling of satisfaction.

The Public Works Department is responsible for maintaining 1,050 miles of roads, 52 County-owned facilities, and 460 vehicles and pieces of equipment.

"We feel so proud of the city for putting all this together, for feeding us and giving us lunch, we feel so great, we feel so appreciated," exclaimed Public Works Employee Charles Akpassa.

The Public Works Department also participated in an Adopt-A-Street Campaign, Recycle 101, and Mosquito Control Outreach.

