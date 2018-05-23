GDC: Goal surpassed for offender vocational certificates

Officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections announced that a goal for offenders to get vocational certificates for the 2018 fiscal year was surpassed.

The goal for the year was 7,000, but as of May 1, a total of 7,799 vocational certificates have been issued.

To keep this program available, the GDC added six more full-time Education Program Specialists to help with successful reentry.

The program offers support in career and technical education in each of GDC’s three regions.

Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier said this program offers an opportunity for offenders to learn new skills while incarcerated so they can become productive members of society upon their release.

Since 2017, the number of vocational completions has increased by 41-percent.

Even with this recent success, Dr. Heather Corbett, Director of Career and Technical Education at GDC said she will continue to look for ways to improve the program.

