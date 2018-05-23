FBI: Florida man arrested for Albany bank robbery

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced an arrest in an Albany bank robbery early this week.

Florida resident Luis A. Mellado-Sanchez was taken into custody Wednesday, according to David J. LeValley of the FBI's Atlanta Field Office.

Just after noon on Monday, May 21, the Regions Bank on West Broad Avenue in Albany was robbed by a man who passed a note to a bank teller and demanded money.

The teller gave up the cash, and the suspect put the money in a dark-colored shoulder bag and left the bank.

When authorities release more information about the robbery or Mellado-Sanchez, we will update this story.

