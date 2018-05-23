Grason Passmore is a Multimedia Journalist at WALB.

She joined the team in May 2018.

Grason is a Georgia native and calls the South home.

She graduated from the University of Georgia with a major in Journalism and a minor in French. Grason lived in France for a semester, studying at a French University.

Grason interned at WJBF in Augusta, Georgia, where she first fell in love with visual storytelling. She also worked as an MMJ at the university television station, Grady Newsource.

Grason loves meeting new people and she can't wait to explore South Georgia. Feel free to contact her with any story ideas you have.

