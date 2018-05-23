Worth Co. High School graduation relocated to Albany

The Worth County Board of Education announced Wednesday that graduation ceremonies planned for the high school have been moved due to impending inclement weather.

Officials said that the graduation ceremony will take place at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany, at 9 a.m. Saturday.

They said that Thursday's practice will also take place at Mt. Zion, at 1 p.m.

The church's address is 901 South Westover Blvd., Albany, GA 31721.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.