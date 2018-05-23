Lamb named to head Southwestern Judicial Circuit prosecutors

Lewis Lamb, the acting district attorney for the Southwestern Judicial Circuit, has been appointed to that post by Governor Nathan Deal.

The governor's office said Tuesday that he will fill the vacancy created by the passing of the Honorable Plez Hardin. The appointment will take effect upon swearing in.

Lamb has served as the chief assistant district attorney with the Southwestern Judicial Circuit since January 2009.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia and a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. Lamb has four children and resides in Leesburg.

After former D.A. Plez Hardin took his life Sunday, April 8, in Sumter County, the Southwestern Judicial Circuit will be audited.

Lamb said in April that the office will be transparent and accountable.

