Former Leesburg police chief laid to rest Wednesday

Lt. James Vick of the Leesburg Police Department says Moore's legacy will always live on in Leesburg. (Source: WALB)

Chief Moore will be remembered in Leesburg as the leader who had a big heart. (Source: WALB)

Friends and family remembered long-time Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore as he was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Chief Moore died on May 20 after a lengthy battle with liver cancer.

It was a difficult day in Leesburg as people said goodbye to their chief for the final time. He's is remembered for his love for Leesburg and his strong work ethic.

"He was a brother in law enforcement, a brother in Mason, a brother in Christ," said Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals.

Flags in Leesburg flew at half-staff Wednesday as the community remembered a life-long resident dedicated to serving.

"He was always out there, never met a person he couldn't start up a conversation with," said Lt. James Vick with the Leesburg Police Department.

A line full of law enforcement officials led Chief Moore's body from his home to his church and his final resting place. Even as the rain came down, people in the community came out to pay their respects.

Chief Moore served with the Leesburg Police Department for 38 years. He was the chief for 19.

"Several offices the police department currently has were started under him, including the investigation division, explorer division, the department has doubled in size since his tenure here," said Captain Chris Prokesh with the Leesburg Police Department.

Friends and co-workers choked up as they remembered a man they all looked up to.

Chief Moore had been fighting cancer for several years, defeating his first two battles.

Most recently, this October he was diagnosed with liver cancer, which he could not defeat.

But through the most recent and two other battles with the disease, Chief Moore continued to serve the people of his community.

"For about 16 days total prior to the point of him passing, he was actually here at work every day," said Prokesh.

"He wanted to still be here," said Rachals.

Law enforcement officials said they will make sure his name, his legacy and his work ethic will continue to be remembered and glorified.

"He's here in spirit and we'll continue to do what we got to do to kind of carry on what he had started," said Rachals.

Moore started his career with the Leesburg Police Department back in 1982.

He also spent time with the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Crisp County Sheriff's Office before coming back to serve as chief of his hometown.

Aside from his accomplishments in law enforcement, Chief Moore was also known for his acts of kindness. He organized the Leesburg and Lee County Foster Kid Toy Drive in 2001 and served as chairman every year.

"Those kids are going to know that it's his legacy that started it, so yeah his impact will be for years," said LPD Lt. James Vick

Fellow officers said they will never forget his big heart and kindness towards others.

