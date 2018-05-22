Woman dies in Highway 41 wreck

State troopers said a 44-year-old woman driving a two-door Nissan Sedan died at the scene. (Source: Melissa Hughes)

A woman was killed in a two-car wreck on Highway 41 in Tifton on Tuesday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the Southern Avenue intersection.

Georgia State Patrol troopers said a 44-year-old woman driving a two-door Nissan Sedan died at the scene.

"The two drivers were involved, that's it. No passengers. The one headed north passed in a no passing zone and struck the vehicle headed south," said GSP Trooper Damien Serrata.

Troopers have not released the victim's name but said her family has been notified.

It is not clear if the other driver was injured.

